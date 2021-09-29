The events of the last 18 months have forced many charities to fundamentally rethink their relationship with property and how they deliver services. As we move into the post pandemic phase of Covid, whilst some more traditional working practices are likely to return many of the changes made over the last two years will be carried forward, meaning that charities will need to continue to think about property in a very different way, and develop greater expertise in assessing their requirement and how they manage their space, whether as owner or occupier.

In this webinar Andrew Small and Catherine Flexer from our charity team will be joined by Simon Taylor, from the Ethical Property Foundation - the UK's Property Advice Charity. The session will look at these issues and how they are likely to manifest themselves in decision making both at a strategic and day-to-day management level.

Topics include:

assessing whether existing premises are fit for occupation

ways of disposing of surplus space

planning a new leasehold acquisition

is now the time to invest in property?

