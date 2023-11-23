ARTICLE

When a company or individual borrows money, the lender will need to take security for the funds they are lending to ensure they will be repaid.

For real estate finance matters, the security that the lender will take will depend on whether the borrower is a company or an individual, the borrower's financial strength and the loan's value.

The security is especially important if the borrower is a 'special purpose vehicle' (SPV)set up specifically for that transaction and is borrowing money for development, as they will have no financial history and its assets will usually be limited to that one property.

Legal charge