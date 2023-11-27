self

In 2018, nine Japanese companies were found to have exchanged sensitive pricing information over a 14-year period in breach of EU competition law. In July 2023, the EU Court of Justice rejected final appeals by two of the parties.



Alex Rogers and Richard Whish KC discuss some of the interesting aspects of the case and what companies can learn from the recent judgments – the main takeaway being for companies outside the EU to understand that conduct in their home territory that has an anti-competitive effect in the EU can be caught by the extraterritorial application of EU competition law.

