EU and UK competition law is an often underestimated and misunderstood area of law. However, it very much applies to the hotel sector which in recent years has been subject to increased scrutiny. Businesses that fail to comply with these laws could face significant fines, reputational damage and more, which is why being able to spot the red flags is crucial. In this new three-part series, we highlight some of the competition law issues applicable to the hotel sector and how businesses can navigate these hazards.

In this second alert for our readers, we turn to Information Exchange, a particularly saliant issues for franchises, a business model used widely in the hotel sector. The exchange of commercially sensitive information between actual and potential competitors is prohibited under Chapter I of the UK Competition Act and Article 101 TFEU. It can amount to a concerted practice and/or a cartel and is dealt with utmost severity by competition authorities. This article explores the application of competition law to the sharing of information in the hospitality sector.

You can read part 1 in the series, which dealt with anti-competitive agreements here.

Information exchange

The exchange of competitively sensitive information between competitors is an area of competition law the hotel sector needs to be alert to. The thresholds for establishing anti-competitive information exchange are low, and the fines imposed for this type of contravention can be up to 10% of Global turnover.

What is commercially sensitive Information? It includes any information that could reduce or remove uncertainty between businesses and is usually not in the public domain (such as the timing, extent, and details of a company's future market plans) or strategic information (such as prices, discounts, rebates, costs, capacity, customer lists, turnover, sales or marketing plans, for example).



Although benchmarking against a hotel's competitive set is fundamental to the sector, this must always be done in compliance with competition law. Information used to benchmark (such as revenue per available room, average daily rate and occupancy rate) is likely to be considered commercially sensitive under competition law. This means that it is likely to be illegal for competitors to exchange this information directly or, moreover, indirectly with each other. Hotels should seek information only through legitimate sources, which anonymise and aggregate the data. Though, overall, the burden is on businesses to ensure their business practices are compliant with competition law and ignorance of the law is not a defence.

"Call-around" exchanges, whereby employees of nearby hotels call one another to exchange information should be handled very carefully if the information exchanged could be construed as commercially sensitive, in which cases such calls are high-risk. Hotels should also review the informal settings its employees attend, such as networking events and industry conferences. Experience shows that it is easy for seemingly innocent conversations to 'spill over' into anticompetitive realms without the participants immediately recognising they are in fact exchanging commercially sensitive information. Not least, information exchange can be perceived as being one way whereby a business informs their competitors of their proposed actions on the market, the legal presumption being that the information is then accepted by the recipient (unless the recipient can prove they 'distanced' themselves from the receipt of that information).

By way of example, in 2005, the French competition authority imposed fines (amounting to EUR 709,000) on six luxury hotels for the regular exchange of information on prices and occupation. In 2007 the Danish authority also fined an association of hostels and hotels for prohibiting its members from charging prices below a minimum threshold defined by the association.

Competition law issues can even lurk beneath exchanges of information that appear totally legitimate at first glance. A consortium of hotels coming together to agree on common ESG (environmental, social and governance) standards, such as frequency of washing towels and use of recyclable toiletries, may appear to be risk free. But an agreement between competitors with cost-ramifications such as this may, in the eyes of the competition authorities, give rise to cartel behaviour. It is therefore important to ensure proper procedures, such as including robust information barriers are in place in advance of any contemplated coordination with competitors.

The ease with which commercially sensitive information can be exchanged (particularly at after-dinner drinks, dinners etc) means the need for a robust top-down competition compliance policy and training programme is paramount. Helping employees spot where the red flags are, understand what conversations they can legitimately have and how to handle information they are not sure they should have received means businesses are better able to mitigate their exposure to serious competition law risk and its consequences.