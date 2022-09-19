The cartel crackdown continues across EMEA, with levels of enforcement exceeding those witnessed immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading the way, the European Commission has conducted new dawn raid inspections in each of May, June and July. At the same time, the rules of the game have changed: the nature and scope of dawn raid inspections are evolving; businesses must act now to keep pace.

In this seventh edition of our quarterly update on key EMEA cartel developments, as posted in August, we open with a short interview between Brussels Partner Daniel Vowden and Ashley Brickles, (Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting) who discuss the changed nature of dawn raid inspections, the new tools and technologies available to antitrust authorities, and the precautions businesses should sensibly be taking.

The remainder of this edition then covers various significant developments in cartel enforcement from across our EMEA network, including updates from our Brussels, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Milan and London competition teams.

