Our Brussels team has contributed a definition and commentary on Cartel Enforcement, which forms part of the first Global Dictionary of Competition Law launched by Concurrences.

This is the first dictionary dedicated to competition and antitrust law worldwide, brought together under the direction of editors Deborah Healey (University of New South Wales), William Kovacic (UK Competition and Markets Authority), Pablo Trevisán (Instituto de Derecho de la Competencia, Argentina) and Richard Whish (King's College London).

You can access our Cartel definition here and the full dictionary here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.