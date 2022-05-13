Antitrust authorities to ramp up dawn raids and new prosecutions as the EMEA cartel crackdown continues apace

"Dawn raids will continue to remain a crucial fact-finding tool ... there is definitely more to come". A stark warning from Maria Jaspers, director of cartels at the European Commission, issued at a conference in April amid a concerted wave of dawn raids by antitrust authorities across Europe.

We publish this sixth edition of our quarterly update on key EMEA cartel developments as the crackdown on cartels persists and escalates. To this end we've included in this edition our "Cartel Crackdown" timeline highlighting recent dawn raid activity.

Also in this edition, we cover various significant developments in cartel enforcement from across our EMEA network. This includes updates on raids in the cable manufacturing sector in Germany, parallel EU and UK raids in the automotive sector, a landmark court judgment extending the benefit of legal privilege in France, a key judicial decision clarifying the steps a firm can take to effectively distance itself from a cartel in South Africa, and the need for an antitrust authority to act expediently to investigate cartels in Italy.

Our network of expert practitioners located across the EMEA region will continue to monitor and report on significant cartel enforcement developments in the next edition of Cartel Intel, planned for September 2022.

