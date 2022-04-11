Welcome to our brand new "CRTea" podcast series, which will bring you the latest developments in Competition, Regulatory and Trade ("CRT") law from across EMEA and beyond. In this rapidly-evolving regulatory landscape, these regular podcasts will provide practical insights from our network of specialists (and maybe some special guests along the way) in a digestible, and hopefully enjoyable format.

Our first two episodes are now available, and offer bite-size updates on topics high on the competition and antitrust agenda.

Episode 1 – Sustainability and Competition Law: Focusing on Sustainability and Competition Law, Marcel Nuys, Florian Huerkamp and Camille Puech-Baron explore a topic near to, if not at the top of the current competition law agenda. They highlight why this so-called 'hipster antitrust' is an increasingly important priority for competition authorities, as various jurisdictions try and find the balance between maintaining a competitive landscape and contributing to ambitious sustainability goals. Topics covered include how antitrust and sustainability cooperation may come into conflict, first mover disadvantage, the evolution of the role of competition law as an enabler rather than an obstacle to the development of green technologies and products, and other related aspects of the European Green Deal.

Episode 2 – Cartel Enforcement in the post-COVID Era: Focusing on the resurgence of cartel enforcement by competition authorities as the COVID pandemic comes to an end (fingers crossed), Daniel Vowden, Adrian Brown, Agathe Esch and Pilar Carrasco discuss significant developments of key importance to businesses and their advisors. Topics covered in our latest episode include the use of innovative sanctions to punish and deter cartels, the re-emergence of dawn raids by authorities – including some first-hand, practical perspectives on adapted procedures applied during COVID – and the varying degrees of intervention witnessed in differing jurisdictions.

