The Brussels Competition, Regulation and Trade team continued its partnership with Concurrences and sponsored the 3rd Cartels Workshop which was once again hosted virtually across two days on 19/20 January 2022. Partners Kyriakos Fountoukakos and André Pretorius moderated sessions with esteemed panellists, including a keynote presentation from Anna Marcoulli, Judge, EU General Court of Justice. Video recordings of both days can be viewed below, along with links to download summaries of the keynote and panel sessions.

Day 1: Opening keynote from Anna Marcoulli and Workshop #1 on Substantive Issues

Kyriakos Fountoukakos - Brussels Managing Partner and EMEA Head of Competition, Herbert Smith Freehills; Maria Jaspers - Director of the Cartel Directorate, DG COMP; Milan Kristof - Référendaire, EU Court of Justice; Richard Murgatroyd - Partner; RBB Economics and María Luisa Tierno Centella - Competition Director, Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC)

You can download a summary of the opening keynote here and Workshop #1 here.

Day 2: Workshop #2 on Procedural Issues

André Pretorius – Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills; Georg Boettcher – Chief Counsel Competition, Siemens; Juliette Enser – Senior Director of Cartels, United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority; Paola Nebbia – Référendaire, EU Court of Justice and Dirk Van Erps – Adviser to the Deputy Director - General for Antitrust and Cartels, DG Competition You can download a summary of Workshop #2 here.

