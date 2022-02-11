European Union:
3rd Annual Cartels Workshop With Concurrences
11 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
The Brussels Competition, Regulation and Trade team continued
its partnership with Concurrences and sponsored the 3rd Cartels
Workshop which was once again hosted virtually across two days on
19/20 January 2022. Partners Kyriakos Fountoukakos and André
Pretorius moderated sessions with esteemed panellists, including a
keynote presentation from Anna Marcoulli, Judge, EU General Court
of Justice. Video recordings of both days can be viewed below,
along with links to download summaries of the keynote and panel
sessions.
Day 1: Opening keynote from Anna Marcoulli and Workshop #1 on
Substantive Issues
Kyriakos Fountoukakos - Brussels Managing Partner and EMEA
Head of Competition, Herbert Smith Freehills; Maria Jaspers -
Director of the Cartel Directorate, DG COMP; Milan Kristof -
Référendaire, EU Court of Justice; Richard Murgatroyd
- Partner; RBB Economics and María Luisa Tierno Centella -
Competition Director, Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC)
You can download a summary of the opening
keynote here and Workshop
#1 here.
Day 2: Workshop #2 on Procedural Issues
André Pretorius – Partner, Herbert Smith
Freehills; Georg Boettcher – Chief Counsel Competition,
Siemens; Juliette Enser – Senior Director of Cartels, United
Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority; Paola Nebbia –
Référendaire, EU Court of Justice and Dirk Van Erps
– Adviser to the Deputy Director - General for Antitrust and
Cartels, DG Competition
You can download a summary of Workshop #2 here.
