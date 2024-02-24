- Could you transfer income to your partner to minimise higher and top rate taxation next year, to maximise the tax-free savings and dividend income limits, or to avoid losing child benefit?
- Have you considered the timing of dividends and bonuses to minimise tax rates?
- Have you used your annual CGT exempt amount by making any available disposals before 6 April 2024?
- Have you used this year's ISA allowance before 6 April 2024?
- Are you investing enough in your pension (or possibly a lifetime ISA) if you wish to, or have to, retire earlier than state pension age, which is likely to keep going up?
- If you are aged over 55, have you taken advice about the options for drawing your pension savings?
- Have you made gifts to use your annual IHT allowances?
- Are you considering any charitable gifts now or in your will?
