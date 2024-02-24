ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK

An Introduction To Residence And Domicile Burges Salmon Residence and domicile are both crucially important concepts in UK law. This article summarises what each term means and the impact they have for individual

Understanding Transfer Of A Going Concern: The Basics Of TOGC Price Bailey Transfer of a going concern (TOGC) is when a business, or part of a business, is sold and meets certain criteria which mean it is deemed to be a TOGC rather than a transfer of assets.

£5,000 Fine If You're In Hot Water With HMRC And Don't Even Know It? DMH Stallard Three common scenarios that require registration with the Trust Registration Service (TRS) established by HMRC that you may have missed.

Taxing Tactics: Navigating The Premier League And The UK Taxman – The Jordan Henderson Conundrum Dixcart UK There has been much written about Jordan Henderson in recent weeks. He has expressed a desire to leave his current club in the Saudi Pro League and return to playing in Europe.

Pension Tax Planning Gerald Edelman Pension funds are broadly free of UK tax on their capital gains and investment income. When you take the benefits, up to a quarter of the fund is normally...