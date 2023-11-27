The US and the UK are separated by the vast and tumultuous waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Those with connections to both countries will often find themselves rowing against the tide between two very different and complex regimes. With the right specialist advice, they can navigate the cross-border challenges safely and make the best use of planning opportunities.

Understand the issues, avoid the traps, and discover ways to plan ahead in our Navigating the Atlantic series for US-connected clients.

Moving to the UK

In this instalment, we explore some of the key considerations for US citizens who are moving to the UK for the first time.

Managing the risk of double taxation from 'Day One'

Upon becoming tax resident in the UK, individuals will become exposed to UK taxation in respect of their worldwide income and gains (subject to the remittance basis of taxation, discussed below). US persons, unlike those moving from most other jurisdictions, will also carry with them an exposure to US income tax on their worldwide income and gains. This leads to the risk of double taxation.

Welcome relief under the US-UK income tax treaty

The double taxation agreement between the US and the UK (also known as the "income tax treaty") is designed to provide relief from double taxation. Broadly, the treaty operates by allocating taxing rights between the two countries and, to the extent that both countries have a right to tax, providing for a system of credits that allows tax paid in one country to be credited against the liability arising in the other.

Where treaty relief won't help!

Although double taxation can generally be avoided through use of the treaty, the dual exposure can nevertheless have a significant impact on the tax-efficiency of certain types of investments – for example, where an asset is treated favourably for US purposes but is subject to higher tax rates in the UK. A classic example are US mutual funds that do not have "reporting" status in the UK1. While profits on those investments will typically be subject to capital gains rates (currently 20%) in the US, they will be subject to income tax rates (currently up to 45%) in the UK. For this reason, the UK's remittance basis of taxation can still play an important role for US persons.

Benefitting from the "non-dom" tax regime

For so long as UK resident US persons maintain a non-UK domicile for UK tax purposes, they should be eligible to claim the remittance basis of taxation. By doing so, they can shelter their non-UK source income and capital gains from UK tax, provided those income and gains are not "remitted" to (i.e. brought to or used in) the UK.

Many US persons will claim the remittance basis for at least the first seven years of UK residence, when it is available free of charge. This offers a degree of administrative ease when compared to claiming treaty relief. After the seven-year point (when an annual charge becomes payable to access the remittance basis), the taxpayer will need carry out a mathematical exercise each year to determine whether payment of the annual charge is worthwhile.

In many cases, it won't be worthwhile for US persons to pay to access the remittance basis because the global tax saving can be marginal once the residual exposure to US taxation is taken into account. However, it could be helpful for taxpayers who wish to maintain holdings in investments that are not tax-efficient in the UK (provided they can afford not to remit the income or gains arising on those assets to the UK).

US persons who choose to claim the remittance basis will need to take extra care around the timing of remittances and tax payments to ensure that tax credits are available. This is a complex accounting issue on which US remittance basis users will require specialist advice.

What steps should be taken ahead of time?

Maximise "clean capital" - Anyone who plans to take advantage of the remittance basis of taxation should explore ways to maximise "clean capital" (i.e. funds that can be brought to the UK without triggering a taxable remittance). They might do this by crystallising capital gains and/or accelerating income to be paid to them prior to their arrival in the UK. However, US persons will need to be mindful of the US income tax consequences of such planning and execute a careful balancing act between US and UK considerations.

The double tax risks for UK resident beneficiaries of US trusts are considered in detail in our article, 'Welcome Relief'.

As a result, the US will typically tax the members of the LLC on their respective shares of the underlying profits of the LLC as they arise, whereas the UK may seek to tax distributions of profits from the LLC as dividends. This mismatch can cause treaty protection to be lost, with the result that the same income or gain suffers tax twice. The options for mitigating this risk will need to be considered.

Footnotes

1. To be a reporting fund, a fund must register with HMRC as such. In doing so, the managers of the fund must agree to comply with onerous reporting obligations regarding the performance of the fund and the distributions that are made to investors. Most non-UK mutual funds will be non-reporting funds unless they have been designed with UK resident investors in mind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.