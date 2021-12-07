The Dixcart Tax Team in the UK office is a busy department, largely due to the fact that many of the vehicles and individuals to whom we provide advice, have a UK element and/or assets in the UK.

The three members of the UK Tax Team, we are introducing you to today are; Paul Webb, Karen Dyerson and Ravi Lal.

Tax Advice

Prior to many decisions being taken, they should be considered and evaluated with a thorough knowledge of the potential tax implications

Advice to UK and non-UK domiciliaries on; inheritance tax, UK property ownership matters, and ongoing UK residence tax status, are important aspects of individual tax planning.

Corporates also need expertise regarding tax efficient UK share schemes, the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions and working with maximising the tax relief available under the UK R&D and Patent Box regimes.

Paul Webb - Director, CTA ATT BSc (Econ)

After gaining an honours degree in Economics, Paul Webb qualified as a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in 2001. Paul has a broad base of tax knowledge and advises both clients and other tax practitioners, both in the UK and around the world.

Paul joined the Dixcart Group in February 2013 and is based at the Dixcart office in the UK. He uses his extensive technical knowledge to help a varied portfolio of clients deal with their tax obligations in an efficient manner.

Paul was made a Director of Dixcart International Limited in 2014 and heads up the tax department in the UK. When travel is permitted he regularly travels to India, and extensively within the UK.

His main areas of expertise are; UK corporation tax, UK personal tax, and domestic and international tax structuring. He works alongside the Dixcart Immigration Department to assist non-UK domiciliaries and their families during their planning for a move to the UK, or when making an investment into the UK. Once in the UK, he advises internationally mobile individuals regarding the use of the UK remittance basis of taxation.

Paul also provides expertise to UK and non-UK domiciliaries on inheritance tax planning, UK property ownership matters, and ongoing UK residence tax status, if needed.

He invariably works with clients from the very early stages of tax planning and subsequently manages ongoing tax matters across the following years.

In recent years, Paul has been involved in establishing tax efficient UK share schemes, advising clients on the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions and working with clients to maximise the tax relief available under the UK R&D and Patent Box regimes.