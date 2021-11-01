UK:
CGT And Residential Properties
01 November 2021
Albert Goodman
It was announced in the budget of 27 October 2021, that the
30-day reporting and payment window for CGT on the disposal of UK
residential properties will be extended to 60 days. This will take
effect for those disposals completed on or after 27 October 2021.
The change also applies to non-UK residents who are also required
to file a CGT return on the disposal of any UK land, even if no tax
is payable.
This is some well-needed breathing space not for busy
professionals completing these returns, but also to members of the
public whose awareness of this requirement is still patchy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
