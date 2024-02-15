Debate and controversy around cannabis and its derivatives are nothing new, with a wide array of legal frameworks and restrictions on its use in place around the world. In Europe, moves to change the legal status of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) have been gaining momentum in recent years, leading to several countries implementing changes to their legal frameworks.

The coming years will undoubtedly be an interesting time from a legislative perspective, with implications on the production, trade and use of cannabis. With different jurisdictions opting for different approaches at different speeds, considerable confusion understandably remains about the existing and future legal status of cannabis across Europe.

This report, which draws on the expertise of Osborne Clarke's teams across Europe, offers readers interested in current or future opportunities in this space a high-level overview of the status of cannabis and CBD across Europe.

In these pages, you'll discover the key differences and overlaps across legal frameworks, in addition to potential implications for the future - with a special focus on the regulations surrounding cannabis for medical and recreational use, as well as CBD.

