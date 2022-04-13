BCL partner John Binns discusses Proceeds of Crime issues in the UK Cannabis Industry

Lawful cannabis businesses are active in several jurisdictions outside the UK like Canada and various states of the USA, however it is still heavily restricted in the UK and this has caused private investors and corporates to address the concerns from banks on how to deal with the nature of cross jurisdictional investments in this area. BCL partner John Binns explores the issues that this throws up under the proceeds of crime act in the UK and the routes that are available to navigate it.

