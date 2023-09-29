The recent success of the Barbie movie has not only shattered box office records but has also brought the iconic doll and its brand into the spotlight. Within just two weeks of its release, the film reached an extraordinary milestone of $1 billion in global ticket sales, setting a new record for female directors. This accomplishment is a huge cause for celebration and a testament to the enduring popularity of the Barbie franchise.

The movie's triumph can be attributed to various factors, including a massive marketing campaign conducted by Mattel, the company behind Barbie. This campaign involved strategic licensing partnerships with other well-known brands, capitalising on their reach and influence. By aligning the Barbie brand with these established partners, the movie garnered even more attention and created a buzz that reverberated throughout the industry.

However, it's not just Mattel and its partners who can benefit from the Barbie movie's success. The tremendous attention generated by the film presents an opportunity for third-party businesses to capitalise on this momentum. As Graeme Murray highlights in his recently published article by Reuters, brand owners can learn valuable lessons from the world's most famous doll.

By learning from the strategies employed by Mattel and its partners, brand owners can leverage the attention and excitement generated by the movie to their advantage. So, if you're a business owner looking to make a splash in the market, consider riding the wave created by the Barbie movie and see where it takes you.