We are delighted to have supported our client TVSquared, a global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV, in its sale to Innovid, a US-based connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform.

The two firms have entered into a definitive agreement in which Innovid will acquire TVSquared in a cash and stock transaction. See the full press release here.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's corporate finance team advised TVSquared in this high-profile transaction, which reflects the strength of Scotland's tech sector.

Corporate Partner Stephen Trombala, who led the Shepherd and Wedderburn deal team comprising John Morrison, Gavin Charlton and Hannah Bruce, said: "We would like to offer our congratulations to longstanding client TVSquared in achieving this milestone. We were delighted to support them in successfully concluding this transaction."

