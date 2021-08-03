Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves. Following a competitive process, in which each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the following areas:

Alnwick and Morpeth - UK DAB Networks Ltd;

Bradford - Bradford Digital Media Ltd;

Exeter - ExeDAB Ltd;

Isles of Scilly - Like DAB Ltd;

North Birmingham - Switch Radio; and

South Birmingham - South Birmingham Digital Radio Ltd.

Applications for licences being advertised in Round Two must be submitted to Ofcom by 5pm on 1 September 2021. A list of licence areas that Ofcom plans to advertise in Round Three later this year can be found on the Ofcom website. To read Ofcom's press release in full, click here.

