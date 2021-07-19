In an exceptional year, Ofcom says that keeping communications going across the UK has never been more important. The Annual Report shows that there was significant focus from Ofcom, and the organisations it works with, on responding to the impact of the pandemic.

Key points from the Report:

Ofcom received a record 142,660 broadcasting complaints in 2020/21;

UK households use 40% more broadband data each year;

£1,356,400,000 was raised by this year's spectrum auction;

an online shopping boom has seen parcel volumes rise by 10% each year since 2015;

47% of senior television roles are held by women; and

UK adults spend an average of 24 hours a week online.

To access the Report, click here.

