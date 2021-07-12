Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

In the news

Film and television industry workers' fear of being blacklisting over reporting abuse (BBC)

Plans for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics announced by Channel 4 (Televisual)

Opening of Cannes provides some normality for the film industry (Guardian)

Channel 4 and Sky continue commercial partnership (Channel 4)

Travel bans and quarantines make Cannes challenging for publicists and marketing teams (ScreenDaily)

Spike Lee speaks out against US racial injustice crisis at Cannes press conference (Guardian)

The BFI-administered Young Audiences Content Fund issues renewed call for submissions (BFI)

Complaints about Dan Wootton's GB News show will not be formally investigated by Ofcom (BBC)

Non-BBC income accounts for around two-thirds of BBC Studios' revenue (Broadcast)

High demand for UK studio space (The Hollywood Reporter)

Production company founded by Reese Witherspoon explores potential sale (Variety)

Regional BBC news programme attempts to go green (BBC)

ITV set to launch "shoppable TV" with Boots UK as its first partner (ITV)

Features and commentary

A review of Richard Donner's career as director of action blockbusters (Guardian)

Will Cannes mark a return to the film industry as it was pre-pandemic? (The Hollywood Reporter)

Industry announcements

BFI: £500,000 distribution support for release of international independent titles in the UK (BFI)

ScreenSkills reveals successful 'Leaders of Tomorrow' programme participants (Televisual)

RTS Cambridge Convention 2021: Initial line-up announced (RTS)

Resources

Covid-19 update for indies (Pact)

Unscripted TV Skills Fund announces its first short courses (ScreenSkills)

LegalUpdates

Consultation launched on the potential change of ownership of Channel 4 (gov.uk)

How do you credit a non-writing screenplay author? (Simkins)

