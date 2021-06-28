Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

If you are looking for advice in relation to any of the issues mentioned, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

In the news

Brexit: EU may be preparing to reduce the amount of British film and TV shown in the EU (Guardian)

Privatisation of Channel 4 presents "real risk" to programming warn Channel 4 bosses (BBC)

TV in the UK behind on disability targets according to Creative Diversity Network review (Televisual)

Streaming services could face tighter regulation in the UK under government proposals (BBC)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association crisis: Two members resign (Guardian)

Spielberg's Amblin Partners signs deal with Netflix (Deadline)

Scarlett Johansson speaks out against sexualisation of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (Guardian)

ITV optimistic about Love Island advertising revenues despite concerns over mental health issues (Guardian)

Rules changes for the Emmy Awards (Deadline)

Irish teenager cast to play opposite Olivia Coleman (Guardian)

BBC commits to spend an increased percentage of its television budget in Northern Ireland (BBC)

Features and commentary

The evolving portrayal of dementia on screen (BFI)

How Brexit could affect British drama exports (BBC)

The resurgence of Hollywood musicals (IndieWire)

Industry announcements

Government announces plans to consult on the sale of Channel 4 and review regulation of streaming services (gov.uk)

New head of UK Global Screen Fund appointed (BFI)

Winners of the 2021 Pat Llewellyn Bursary announced (WFTV)

BFI Southbank August programme (BFI)

Resources

What to consider when choosing music for productions (Pact)

Covid-19 update for indies (Pact)

Legal Updates

Government publishes response to DCMS's report on "The Future of Public Service Broadcasting" (parliament.uk)