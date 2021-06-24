Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

In the news

Riz Ahmed announces initiative to combat "toxic portrayal" of Muslims on screen (Guardian)

Film project about Christchurch shooting faces backlash (Deadline)

British productions report shortage of locations, equipment and crew (Guardian)

"A Quiet Place Part II" passes $100m milestone, making it the first since the start of the pandemic (BBC)

'Love Island' announces welfare measures ahead of new series (ITV)

Campaign featuring BBC and ITV football pundits criticised for encouraging gambling (Guardian)

Censors in Hong Kong given power to vet films that may endanger national security (BBC)

ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund received £3.3m in contributions despite pandemic (ScreenSkills)

Hamilton Harris, star of 1995 cult film "Kids", speaks out about feeling exploited on set (IndieWire)

Companies withdraw advertising from newly launched GB News (BBC)

New film studio in Hampshire now in operation (Televisual)

Features and commentary

Netflix launches shop to rival Disney Store (IndieWire)

Disney faces controversy over measures to address historical racism and sexism (Guardian)

Industry announcements

Applications open for BAFTA Breakthrough 2021 (BAFTA)

Sheffield DocFest winners 2021 (Sheffield DocFest)

Resources

Pact inclusion tool for indies (Pact)

WFTV upcoming events (WFTV)

Legal Updates

Data processing registration and fees (Pact)

Juliane Althoff, Associate Solicitor, Simkins LLP

