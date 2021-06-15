Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

In the news

Two films by British directors feature in Cannes Directors' Fortnight line-up (Guardian)

New industry resource launched for disabled filmmakers (BFI)

Schools to benefit from new streaming service created by Into Film charity (Into Film)

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to take on roles of reporters of Weinstein scandal (Deadline)

Upcoming "Love Island" series to be accompanied by immersive app (Deadline)

Intimacy coach feels role is still not valued by industry bosses (Guardian)

Actors from Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience" speak out about lack of diversity (BBC)

BFI London Film Festival announces new structure for 2021 edition (BFI)

Pathé titles in UK and Ireland to be distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment (ScreenDaily)

Time's Up UK seeks independent authority to deal with sexual misconduct allegations (Deadline)

Features and commentary

Is storytelling becoming integral to documentary making? (Guardian)

The increasingly blurred line between film and television (The Hollywood Reporter)

Industry announcements

Full list of television BAFTA award winners (BAFTA)

Results from the ScreenSkills Assessment 2021 revealed (ScreenSkills)

Resources

Covid weekly update for indies (Pact)

BFC working safely during Covid-19 guidance (updated 2 June) (British Film Commission)

Legal Updates

IPO call for views on removal of copyright exception for films shown in publicly accessible locations (Gov.uk)

