On 28 May 2021, applications opened for Ofcom-licensed community radio stations to apply for Government funding to help them meet their core costs. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has provided £400,000 in grants for the 2021-22 financial year, and Ofcom is responsible for administering the Fund. In 2020-21, grants were provided as emergency cash funding to support stations facing severe financial difficulty due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For 2021-22, the Fund will return to supporting the core costs of running Ofcom-licensed community radio stations, as set out in the guidance notes.

Ofcom has also published details on the eligibility criteria, and information on the application and award process.

Community Digital Sound Programme (C-DSP) licensees are now eligible to apply for the Fund if the station is broadcasting on a digital radio multiplex at the date of their application. Applications must be submitted to Ofcom by 5pm on Friday 25 June 2021. For further information, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.