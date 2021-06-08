Welcome to this week's round-up of news, commentary and industry announcements that you may have missed from the past week.

If you are looking for advice in relation to any of the issues mentioned, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

In the news

Film and TV Charity reissues mental health survey to assess impact of pandemic (Televisual)

Films to look out for at Sheffield DocFest 2021 (BFI)

Pinewood and National Film & Television School to collaborate on filmmaker training base (BBC)

Netflix announces UK winners of its inaugural Documentary Talent Fund (Televisual)

Last Holby City episode to air in March 2022 (BBC)

Channel 4 appoints new Head of Indie Relations (Channel 4)

Honorary Palme d'Or will be awarded to Jodie Foster at Cannes 2021 (Deadline)

Kate Winslet turned down offer of editing in "Mare of Easttown" sex scenes (Guardian)

"After Life" producer removed following sexual assault allegations (Televisual)

Features and commentary

Moulin Rouge at twenty (Guardian)

Will Apple follow its rivals in buying a Hollywood Studio? (The Hollywood Reporter)

Cannes festival director on Netflix, Gender Parity, and Safety Protocols (IndieWire)

Industry announcements

Presenters and nominees revealed for 2021 BAFTA awards (BAFTA)

Newly launched Unscripted TV Skills Fund is live (ScreenSkills)

CAP and BCAP launch consultation on rules on harm and protected characteristics (ASA)

Resources

Information and resources from ScreenSkills (ScreenSkills)

WFTV upcoming events (WFTV)

Legal Updates

Pact/FAA Covid-19 exclusion update (Pact)