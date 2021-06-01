Ofcom has awarded small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for five more areas in England, Scotland and Wales.

Ofcom explains that small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

Multiplex licences have been awarded for the following areas:

Cardiff: licence awarded to Cardiff DAB Ltd;

Edinburgh: licence awarded to Edinburgh DAB Ltd;

King's Lynn: licence awarded to North Norfolk Digital Ltd;

Leeds: licence awarded to Leeds Digital Media Ltd; and

Norwich: licence awarded to Future Digital Norfolk Ltd.

Ofcom says that further licence awards for the remaining 11 areas that were advertised in Round One will be announced over the coming weeks. Round Two licence areas, for the North West of England and North East Wales, will be advertised on 1 June 2021. To read Ofcom's announcement in full, click here.

