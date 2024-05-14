Ultra-Thin Solar Cells For Self-sufficient Drones And Sustainable Aviation

Unlike traditional solar panels which are rigid, flexible solar cells can be bent or curved to fit different surfaces. So they're ideal for integrating into the curved surfaces of wearable electronics and portable devices. These solar cells typically utilise thin and lightweight materials such as organic polymers, perovskites, or thin-film silicon to achieve flexibility without compromising efficiency.

This article stood out to me because the cells developed by the researchers at Johannes Kepler University Linz (JKU) offer a champion specific power of up to 44 watts per gram, enabling extended self-sufficient energy generation for drones where weight is such a critical issue. Even with a thickness of less than 2.5 micrometers, these cells maintain a respectable amount of efficiency.

As mentioned in the article, the technology used in this little drone can have applications in the aerospace sector with potential uses in search and rescue, mapping, and space exploration. But beyond its civilian applications, and given the rise in conflicts around the world, such advancements in lightweight drone technology could profoundly impact the dynamics of warfare. Drones equipped with efficient solar cells could offer armed forces enhanced reconnaissance capabilities, extended operational range, and reduced dependency on traditional energy sources, potentially influencing the tactics and strategies employed on the battlefield.

