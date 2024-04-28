The UK Space Agency is launching a new Space Portfolio of £8 million to provide much-needed access to funds for early-stage companies working in the space sector.

Once a theatre for governmental and large-scale organisations, space has become more accessible to start-ups in recent years. This increased access is in part driven by lower launch costs, but also increasing innovation as scientists and engineers conceive new applications for existing technologies.

In this emerging market, the long-term success of a company will be driven by how effectively they capitalise on their technology and services now. This includes putting in place - at the very start - a strategy to protect their intellectual property (IP).

The importance of IP is known to many start-ups, but they also know its place in their overall strategy can be difficult to balance with limited cashflow. Access to additional funding, such as that from the UK Space Agency, will help provide flexibility to start-ups at this crucial early stage.

Our attorneys at Marks & Clerk have worked with numerous tech start-ups and spin-outs, as well as with entrepreneurs – helping them identify, protect, enforce and maximise the value of their intellectual property. Many have secured investment or succeeded with other commercial aims as a result of our work. Based on the circumstances of your start-up, we can offer a tailored service offering (for example, with discounted or fixed costs, or flexible payment plans).

We encourage any space tech start-up with an interest in IP to get in contact - we would be very happy to arrange an initial conversation to discuss how we can help you. Please also see our online e-book, The IP Driven Start-up, which provides start-ups with help and guidance on how best to utilise their IP.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) is going to bring further financial assistance to U.K- based space startups. It is launching a 8 million pound ($9.95 million) Space Portfolio within the UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), managed by Future Planet Capital. The Space Portfolio aims to address a crucial funding gap that early-stage space companies encounter. The Space Portfolio was announced on April 17.

www.satellitetoday.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.