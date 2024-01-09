SAF, hydrogen and battery power could change aircraft design, while eVTOL aircraft could revolutionize transport infrastructure. What does it all mean for the insurance sector?

It's an exciting time to be involved in the aviation industry. There are new ways of powering aircraft emerging that are forcing a rethink of aircraft design; supersonic flight is back on the agenda; and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are expected to make their debut shortly.

The level of available technology, as well as changing environmental expectations, are going to have a significant influence on the commercial aviation industry over the next couple of decades, and each development will need the support of the insurance sector.

The transformation of aviation fuel: SAF

Science points to the need to move away from fossil fuels, but there is not yet a consensus around what the aviation industry should use as an alternative. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which we discuss in more detail here, is a drop-in alternative to traditional aviation fuels, enabling airlines to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels without having to change aviation infrastructure.

We are some way from SAF replacing traditional aviation fuel in meaningful amounts.

However, there are two major challenges associated with SAF. Firstly, the production capacity currently doesn't exist so the migration to 100% SAF remains an unrealistic short-term goal.1 The World Economic Forum recently cited a European Parliament study estimating that a meagre 0.1% of aviation flights are currently powered by SAF. With SAF costing up to four times more than traditional aviation fuels, it seems that we are some way from SAF replacing traditional aviation fuel in meaningful amounts.2 The aviation industry is lobbying for more intervention by governments around the world to encourage SAF production, but there is a significant gap between where we are and where we want to be.3

The second challenge is that it still releases greenhouse gasses, so even if the aviation industry could move to 100% SAF tomorrow, it would still continue to contribute to human-induced CO 2 emissions4.

The insurance and risk management perspective

Irrespective of the hurdles, from an insurance point of view, the way that SAF is being developed means that the switch from traditional jet fuel can be made with relatively few issues, assuming that the fuel is assessed and approved by the appropriate authorities. While the performance is slightly different to the performance of traditional jet fuels, there are no particular insurance barriers to adopting SAF.

The transformation of aviation fuel: Hydrogen or battery power

Meanwhile, hydrogen or battery, the front runners to replace traditional jet fuel in the longer term, do not offer a simple, low-cost transition. Moving to either will require significant investment on the part of the aviation industry and, in most cases, the governments that stand behind it.

The discussions are likely to continue for the next few years driven by three main factors:

Firstly, airframe manufacturers are developing and exhibiting hydrogen or battery-powered aircraft. Tests are currently being conducted on aircraft that can carry around 100 people over relatively short distances, so there needs to be a massive step change in terms of both size and range before the aviation industry as a whole can follow either route to move away from fossil fuels.

Secondly, there will need to be a better understanding of the infrastructure implications of switching power trains. If the first generation of battery or hydrogen aircraft are unlikely to have anything like the size or range of the current generation of superjumbos, the ramifications for routes will need to be closely examined, particularly given the continued recovery in demand for air travel witnessed in 2023.5

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.