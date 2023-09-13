An exciting development from Germany and Solvenia has seen the world's first flight powered by liquid hydrogen. Even though hydrogen powered planes have been tested for a while, the use of liquid hydrogen has doubled the possible range and brings us a step closer to a viable commercial platform. The quoted 1500km range may be a fraction of that achieved by conventional commercial aircraft, but still covers the distance from London to Barcelona.

Back in the UK, a team managed from Cranfield University began testing an all-electric plane last year, but we still have some way to go before we see commercial flights in hydrogen or battery aircraft. In the meantime, it seems like Sustainable Aviation Fuels and e-fuels are the very near future of an industry which will be difficult to decarbonise.