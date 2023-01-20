UK:
Gama Aviation Case (Video)
20 January 2023
Kemp IT Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Nooreen Ajmal examines the decision by the High Court in the
Gama Aviation case and what this means for contract law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from UK
Better Seat Utilisation Is Key To The Future
Vendigital
While there is no single, straightforward solution, a rapid transformation of the industry's approach to seat utilisation could benefit both the TOCs and improve passenger experience.