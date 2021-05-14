ARTICLE

The CAA has approved trial of beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone flights

Local start-up sees.ai is the first UK company to obtain the U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) authorisation for trialling a concept for a routine beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) command and control solution.

The trial is part of a project to test the concept before making it available to the wider market. It is part of the CAA Innovation Sandbox, which was set up in May 2019 to bring regulatory support to innovation in aviation in line with the CAA guidelines. sees.ai was one of the first companies to enter the Sandbox.

sees.ai is allowed to fly BVLOS at three sites without the need to pre-authorise each flight. The flights will be operated under 150ft, initially requiring an observer to remain present in visual line of sight with the aircraft and be able to communicate with the remote pilot if necessary.

This is a significant step forward for the drone industry as it will prove if the concept significantly increases operational effectiveness and efficiency.

For the full update please see the link: Civil Aviation Authority authorises trial of a concept for routine BVLOS operations.

