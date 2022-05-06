European Union:
Sustainable And Green Lending In The Aviation Industry (Podcast)
06 May 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this short podcast, Tim Hunter-Jones, a senior associate in
our asset finance team in London, looks at some of the issues in
sustainable and green finance in the aviation sector, including the
importance of the EU Taxonomy in determining what is sustainable,
and the role of state aid in promoting a greater focus on ESG.
