ARTICLE
28 May 2024

B2C Contracts And Clickwrap Terms: The £1 Million Lottery Case And What You Can Learn From It

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
A recent dispute over whether a consumer had won £1 million in an online game has some important lessons for B2C businesses and their online terms and conditions, particularly when errors or software glitches occur.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Ariana Shaw
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A recent dispute over whether a consumer had won £1 million in an online game has some important lessons for B2C businesses and their online terms and conditions, particularly when errors or software glitches occur. Ariana Shaw, a trainee in our Technology and Commercial Transactions team, provides a visual guide to the case, which involved the former National Lottery operator Camelot. She explains what went wrong and how the drafting and presentation of Camelot's online terms and conditions were central to the outcome of this dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ariana Shaw
Ariana Shaw
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
28 May 2024

B2C Contracts And Clickwrap Terms: The £1 Million Lottery Case And What You Can Learn From It

UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More