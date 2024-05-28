B2C Contracts And Clickwrap Terms: The £1 Million Lottery Case And What You Can Learn From It

A recent dispute over whether a consumer had won £1 million in an online game has some important lessons for B2C businesses and their online terms and conditions, particularly when errors or software glitches occur. Ariana Shaw, a trainee in our Technology and Commercial Transactions team, provides a visual guide to the case, which involved the former National Lottery operator Camelot. She explains what went wrong and how the drafting and presentation of Camelot's online terms and conditions were central to the outcome of this dispute.

