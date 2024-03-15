In the second episode of our Inside Arbitration Podcast, we cover the latest news that the UK government plans to reverse the ruling in Paccar v Road Haulage Association. We first provide a recap of the Supreme Court judgment in Paccar and the implications of that decision, and then look at how the relevant legislative regime for alternative fee arrangements and third party funding interacts with international arbitration.

This podcast is hosted by Vanessa Naish, Professional Support Consultant and Liz Kantor, Professional Support Lawyer, and in this episode they are joined by Maura McIntosh, who is also a Professional Support Consultant in the Herbert Smith Freehills litigation team.

