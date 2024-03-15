Join Professional Support Lawyer, Liz Kantor, and Professional Support Consultant, Vanessa Naish, as they discuss the key arbitration developments of 2023 in England and Wales. Liz and Vanessa will guide you through their top developments of the past year, discussing their implications for practitioners and clients alike. From legislative reforms to landmark case law, this episode is an essential listen for anyone looking to stay ahead in the dynamic field of English arbitration.

Speakers: Elizabeth Kantor, Professional Support Lawyer and Vanessa Naish, Professional Support Consultant

