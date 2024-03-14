Now in its fifth year, the much-anticipated London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2024 will be taking place on 3-7 June 2024, bringing together legal experts from around the globe to engage in insightful discussions on the key trends, themes and talking points in the dispute resolution world.

The theme for LIDW24, "Uniting for global challenge and opportunity" will follow up on last year's theme "Adapting to a changing world" and look not only at what progress has been made in the dispute resolution world over the last year, but also at what we can expect over the next year and beyond. What does the year ahead hold for the global dispute resolution community?

As a founding member of LIDW, Herbert Smith Freehills is delighted to be co-hosting the following member-hosted events during the week and will also be actively participating in prominent events throughout LIDW24 including:

1. Crisis-Ready or Crisis-Prone? Scrutinising International Law and Dispute Resolution mechanisms

Date: 6 June 2024

Time: 09:00 – 10:30

Venue: Exchange House

2. International Arbitration Day

Date: 3 June 2024

Time: 08:30 – 18:30

LIDW's International Arbitration Day will 'follow the arbitration disputes sun' across key regions and jurisdictions.

Speakers include: Christian Leathley, Joza AlRasheed, and Debby Sulaiman.

3. LIDW Core Conference

Date: 4 June 2024

Time: 09:30 – 20:00

The centrepiece of LIDW will once again bring together leaders from across the dispute resolution world to discuss the most topical issues of the moment, on a theme of "Uniting for Global Challenge and Opportunity".

4. LIDW YAYAH's 2024 Social

Date: 6 June 2024

Time: 18:00 – 23:00

