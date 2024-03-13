Join Liz Kantor, Vanessa Naish, and guest, Hannah Ambrose in the third episode of our Inside Arbitration Podcasts series as they delve into the Court of Appeal's judgment in the Unicredit v RusChemAlliance case. They unravel why the governing law of the arbitration agreement mattered in that case, and why this remains such a topic of debate in the arbitration community. They will consider how the current position in Enka v Chubb looks set to change in the draft English Arbitration Bill and address the ramifications of that change for anti-suit relief from the English court in support of foreign seated arbitrations.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Inside Arbitration Podcasts: Clause and Effect: Unicredit, Enka and the Arbitration Bill

