Welcome to the second episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In episode two, Senior Associate James Wells and Associate Tom Hunt from our Employment team are joined by Senior Associate James Hulmes from our Dispute Resolution team to discuss emerging trends in investigations. The podcast covers the increased expectations on businesses to investigate complaints and concerns, the circumstances giving rise to investigations in an ESG context and considerations around legal professional privilege when conducting an investigation.

