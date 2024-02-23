The latest version of our International Arbitration Report produced by the global International Arbitration team has just been released. In this edition, the team discuss how allegations of corruption in commercials and investment arbitration have become increasingly commonplace and provide considerations and strategies for counsel and clients. The report details the Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission's new arbitration rules and the new SCCA Arbitration Rules in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also considers enforceability issues, including a key Supreme Court decision and its projected consequences.

The full issue can be found here.

