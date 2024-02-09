Our international arbitration team have posted the second edition of their Inside Arbitration Podcast, which covers the latest news that the UK government plans to reverse the effect of the Supreme Court's decision in Paccar v Road Haulage Association (which was considered in our blog post here). The podcast provides a recap of the Paccar decision and its implications, and then looks at how the relevant legislative regime for alternative fee arrangements and third party funding interacts with international arbitration.

The podcast is hosted by Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor from our arbitration team, with guest speaker Maura McIntosh.

seld self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Inside Arbitration Podcasts: Paccar, its potential reversal, & impact on international arbitration?

The podcast is also available on iTunes and Spotify and can be accessed on all devices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.