OVERVIEW
Quadrant Chambers was delighted to host an International Arbitration Review of the Year.
Our panel was moderated by Simon Rainey KC and included James M. Turner KC and Claire Stockford. We were delighted to welcome Ania Farren of FieldFisher & Greg Falkof of Mishcon de Reya.
They discuss key developments in International Arbitration over the last 12 months and key issues impacting arbitration:
- Affordability – third party funding and PACCAR – where are we now and what are the practical steps that funders are taking post the PACCAR decision
- Antisuit injunctions – can the English Court issue ASI relief to restrain court proceedings in another jurisdiction when the arbitration agreement provides for a seat in another country, when the contract is governed by English law? A spate of recent inconsistent decisions and the upcoming Arbitration Act reforms make this an interesting question.
- Arguability - issues with res judicata in international arbitration.
- Activist Arbitrators? – Nigeria v P&ID – has the decision shifted the needle on a tribunal's responsibility to intervene in an arbitration?
- Arbitrability – corruption and consumer contracts.
