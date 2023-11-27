UK:
Watch Out For Your Dependents—The Importance Of Careful Drafting Of Dependent Obligations In A Family's Settlement Agreement (Tomlinson v Tomlinson)
27 November 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Dispute resolution analysis: the High Court heard two
applications brought by four brothers seeking to enforce, in
different ways, the terms of a Settlement Agreement reached between
them, pursuant to which the three claimants were to pay a
Settlement Payment to the defendant, and the defendant was to
transfer legal title of certain plots of land to the claimants. The
question for the court was whether, in circumstances where the
defendant failed to transfer legal title, the claimants were
nonetheless obliged to continue to meet the instalment payments.
The court was required to consider the proper construction of the
terms of the Settlement Agreement, in particular whether the
obligations to pay and to transfer legal title were dependent or
independent. The judge's approach provides a helpful reminder
of the need for careful drafting.
Read the full article on the LexisNexis website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
When Is A Settlement Not A Settlement?
Deka Chambers
What can temper the gratification of finally settling a case? Perhaps only the realisation that the settlement terms are not what you thought they were. Two examples of mistakes being...
Patenting Human Gesture Recognition
J A Kemp LLP
The EPO has previously considered the patentability of human gesture recognition. Two previous decisions of an EPO Technical Board of Appeal have recognised that recognition of human gestures...
The Utility Of Part 36 Offers
Barton Legal
Have you ever been involved in a Court battle and wondered how do you put pressure on the other party to settle? Are you confident enough in your arguments but you are in a position where you want to try and resolve the matter?