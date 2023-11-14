In this 21st episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at developments relating to litigation funding since the Supreme Court's dramatic decision in Paccar in late July, as well as brief updates on ADR, pre-action conduct and costs. We also discuss developments relating to Russian sanctioned parties, and the disqualification proceedings brought against former non-executive directors of Carillion which came to an abrupt end when the claim was dropped shortly before trial.

This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant in our litigation team, who is joined by Ajay Malhotra, a disputes partner, and Richard Mendoza, a senior associate in our disputes team.

