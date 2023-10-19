In this webinar, we were joined by Xavier Leynaud who discussed concurrent delays in international projects and Kim Franklin KC who discussed the future of international dispute resolution.
Webinar Speakers
Xavier Leynaud of Leynaud & Associes (France)
Xavier Leynaud is a 30 years experienced project management engineer Founding partner of LEYNAUD & Associés and is a Construction Delay & Quantum Expert. He serves as Treasurer of the DRBF Region 2 Board of Directors and on the DRBF's Finance Committee. He also serves as a member of the ICC Standing Committee of the International Centre for ADR.
Kim Franklin KC of Crown Office Chambers (UK)
Kim Franklin KC is a recognised independent international arbitrator specializing in the construction, engineering and infrastructure sectors, focussing on major projects and the resolution of high value, technically complex disputes involving project delay, PFI and FIDIC contracts.
Since taking silk in 2016, she acts predominantly as arbitrator, dispute board member and adjudicator, resolving disputes arising from complex projects in international arbitration, dispute boards and as UK construction adjudicator.
A Chartered Arbitrator since 2000, Kim acts as party appointed, sole arbitrator and Tribunal Chair for arbitrations under institutional rules, including ICC, ADCCAC and DIAC in the UAE and GCC with experience of the ICC Expedited Procedure and as Emergency Arbitrator.
An accredited adjudicator with the CIArb, TeCSA, TECBAR, RIBA, and IChemE, Kim has a reputation for clarity, strong case management and sound strategic judgment.
