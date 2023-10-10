The Topline
"In Windermere Educational Trust v Northern Gas and Power & ENGIE, we successfully defended a customer's pre-action disclosure application, which requested documents relating to its threatened energy commission claim. The judgment confirms that, in many cases, energy and finance firms should not accede to demands for pre-action disclosure when commission claims are intimated against them."
