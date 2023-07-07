Time has flown quickly since I joined gunnercooke a year ago! I've had a busy year growing my practice and settling into the firm, whilst still maintaining relationships with my previous clients.

I started off my first year at gunnercooke on a business development trip (that was also partly a holiday!). I started by visiting the UAE, where I reconnected with my old contacts in Dubai and then visited Bangladesh to promote my international arbitration practice through an event whilst also seeing family. I then went on to Singapore to attend the annual congress of the International Associate of Young Lawyers in Singapore. The good thing about gunnercooke is that I've been able to set my own schedule; that I'm able to reconnect with clients and family around the globe whilst building my own practice.

I have a diverse dispute resolution practice and have managed to conclude several matters that I have brought over from my previous law firm, as well as embarking on new ones. I successfully defended a client against an unfair prejudice petition brought under the Companies Act 2006 which concluded after 18 months of complex court proceedings.

I have assisted several charity trustees in resolving their disputes via mediation and have obtained an injunction for commercial property clients whose lease had been wrongly forfeited by their landlord. In the High Court, I obtained permission to appeal for a client in a contractual dispute and the appeal hearing will take on 4 July 2023, which exactly marks my first-year anniversary at gunnercooke.

The support we receive internally is second to none and they do a great job at turning things around at a quick pace. They host regular networking events so that partners are able to meet each other and build their relationships, which helps to nurture our internal referrals market. The internal referral market at gunnercooke has allowed me to refer matters to different partners, and I have also had several referred back to me.

gunnercooke is expanding rapidly and is becoming more international in its outlook with the opening of our offices in New York and Germany. This provides a great opportunity for those partners with an international practice, or those like me who are wanting to expand and work with more clients around the globe.

gunnercooke allows you to have complete freedom to take control of your own practice and decide how big or small you want it to be. There are partners with a team behind them, or others who prefer to work as individuals. There is no typical gunnercooke lawyer — everyone is doing things differently and on their own terms.

Anyone thinking of gunnercooke, my advice would be: 'take the plunge!'.

To contact Khaled or read more about his practice, click here.

