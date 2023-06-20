Herbert Smith Freehills is delighted to once again be supporting the 6th Annual Conference on Energy Arbitration & Dispute Resolution in the Middle East and Africa, hosted for International Law Summits at our offices in London.

The conference will take place on 27 and 28 June 2023 and will examine the economic, geopolitical, technical and legal considerations driving energy disputes across the region. This year, a packed programme of eminent speakers will consider dispute avoidance in the context of the energy transition, and the impact of shifting political dynamics in the region on investor state arbitration. We are delighted that Herbert Smith Freehills' UK Head of Arbitration and UK Head of Energy Craig Tevendale will be delivering a keynote speech on the second day of the conference: "A Middle Eastern energy transition – projects, disputes and the future". International Arbitration Partner Charlie Morgan will join the panel speaking on "Web3 and Energy Arbitration: the impact of the metaverse, blockchain and AI" and Paris-based Partner Laurence Franc-Menget will be speaking on the "Algeria, Libya, Tunisia: Emerging Issues" panel. For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.

