The latest article from Nicholas Cousino, Managing Director and construction delay expert, co-authored with Stacey Christie from Pinsent Masons, focuses on the UK's adoption of the Singapore Convention on Mediation and was featured in the most recent Financier Worldwide e-book "Managing & Resolving Commercial Disputes 2023". Read the full article below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.