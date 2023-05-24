Date: May 2023

K&L Gates, 4 Pump Court, and Kroll hosted a lively panel discussion which addressed strategies for success in navigating delay and quantum issues in international construction arbitration. The panel shared their thoughts and ideas on effective means of dealing with delay and quantum issues and associated expert evidence, against the changing context for construction disputes.

PANELISTS INCLUDE:

The panelists include previous winners of International Arbitration Silk of the Year, Construction Silk of the Year, and several Global Elite Thought Leaders (WhosWhoLegal).

Panel 1 - Delay

Moderator, Ian Meredith, International Arbitration Partner at K&L Gates LLP

Sean Brannigan KC, 4 Pump Court

Matthew Smith, Construction and Infrastructure Partner at K&L Gates LLP

David Goodman, Kroll

Panel 2 - Quantum